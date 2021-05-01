Ravens add another wideout in Tylan Wallace

Getty Images

The Ravens opened their draft by taking wide receiver Rashod Bateman and they added another player to the receiver room in the fourth round.

Baltimore took former Oklahoma State wideout Tylan Wallace with the 131st overall pick.

Wallace spent four years in school and left with 205 catches for 3,404 yards and 26 touchdowns. He’s fifth all-time in school history in catches and fourth in receiving yards.

Bateman and Wallace are the fifth and sixth receivers drafted by the Ravens since the start of the 2019 season. That was Lamar Jackson‘s first full season as the team’s starting quarterback and the receiver moves have been part of the team’s effort to build a stronger passing game with Jackson at the helm.