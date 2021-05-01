Report: 49ers made trade to No. 3 with sights set on Justin Fields and Trey Lance

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2021, 10:56 AM EDT
As the 49ers created the impression that they’d allowed a presumably decisive, all-in move to No. 3 to become a neurotic shell game they were playing against themselves, Simms and I made a prediction on PFT Live: Once the pick is made, they’ll bust their asses to get out the word that whoever they take was their guy all along.

That’s precisely what they’ve done. It’s precisely what they should do, even if it’s not the truth.

A new item from Jim Trotter of NFL Media gently suggests that it’s not the truth. Per Trotter, the 49ers made the move to No. 3 with the goal of performing “deep dives on [Trey] Lance and [Justin] Fields and . . . confident of getting either, if that’s where the evaluation process took them.” Per Trotter, “Jones was considered a safety net, if you will, someone they could win a title with but not necessarily a transcendent talent, because he lacks the mobility to consistently turn off-schedule plays into something positive.”

That seems to be what coach Kyle Shanahan is now looking for, even if he had to be persuaded to look for it. Four years after he didn’t give Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson the time of day, ostensibly due to Shanahan’s belief that he’d sign on-schedule-only quarterback Kirk Cousins the following spring but possibly because Shanahan only wants quarterbacks who run the play that’s called without improvisation, Shanahan decided (perhaps after seeing what Mahomes did with seven minutes left in Super Bowl LIV) to embrace the notion of improvisation.

Still, plenty of people around the league believe Shanahan went into the process wanting Jones and eventually being persuaded by one or more of his colleagues to pivot to Lance.

The pivot to Lance was influenced in part by input from a former 49ers running back. Owner Jed York told Trotter than York sought an assessment from Frank Gore. Per Trotter, “weeks passed” after video was sent to Gore, and then Gore suddenly responded to York, with all-caps urgency.

“You don’t give up all that for a pocket passer,” Gore told Trotter. “You don’t give up all that and still need to call a perfect play for a guy. This guy can make plays even when the call ain’t perfect. He has a chance to be special in that offense.”

To justify giving up three first-round picks and a third-round pick to get Lance, he needs to provide more than a chance of being special. Especially since, given the way the board fell, they quite possibly would have gotten him at No. 12, keeping a pair of first-round picks and the third-rounder.

While it’s impossible to prove that Lance would have still been there (maybe the Bears would have taken him instead of Fields, for example, after trading up to No. 11), the 49ers paid a hefty price for certainty. That fact — coupled with the Wednesday night wild-hair effort to trade it all and more for Aaron Rodgers — puts even more pressure on Lance to be the guy the 49ers now hope he will be, and on Shanahan to make Lance into that guy.

7 responses to “Report: 49ers made trade to No. 3 with sights set on Justin Fields and Trey Lance

  1. If the Niners pick was strongly influenced or decided by a former running back, they are in worse shape than I imagined. The team made a huge mistake here and gave up their future on roll of the dice. To justify what they gave up, Lance is going to have to be on Mahommes’ level. Lance has never faced a defense even as strong as a mid-tier SEC team. Now he’s going against the Rams, Cardinals, and Seahawks. This will likely go down as worse than the RGIII trade that set back Washington for a decade. I can’t believe Shanahan pushed for this.

  2. Because Fields and Jones are far more advanced in experience, far more pro-ready and tried against top competition, The 49ers most likely just sold out their future on a very high risk that surely will get the HC and GM fired soon!

  3. What’s funny is how you complained that the NFL wanted the 49ers to keep the third pick quiet to build the drama for the draft show, yet have no problem milking that “drama” for multiple reports.

  4. It’s safe to say that the 49ers traded up and had absolutely NO CLUE who they really wanted or were drafting. Enter Fields, Lance, Rogers, Jones….it’s apparent at some point they truly considered to acquire one of those QB’s.

  5. So you’re paying Shanahan, Lynch, and a whole bunch of scouts specifically to evaluate guys and yet you reach out to Frank Gore (????) for advice???

    Wow. Just wow. This is not going to end well.

  6. This almost sounds like Lynch leaked this to cover his ass in case Fields is great in Chicago.

  7. The Niners had to have believed there were only 3 QB’s in this draft. You never trade to 3 , then evaluate. They might have been better off in the long run with the draft capitol and Jones or Fields , even if they thought they were a bit inferior. But Carolina and Denver were wild cards.

    The Darnold/Brigewater deals kind of proved that there were 1 , maybe 2 QB’s in this draft or if 3, he was going to the Niners. Otherwise Fields and Jones would have been picked 8 and or 9.

    Did the Niners panic? Easy to say that in retrospect but maybe Lance WAS #3 and Carolina and Denver might have proved that. Neither team will ever admit it, so only those involved will know .

