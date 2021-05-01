Robert Griffin III, who was supplanted by Kirk Cousins, thinks Cousins will be supplanted by Kellen Mond

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2021, 12:07 PM EDT
Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about being supplanted by another quarterback. He now thinks the fourth-round quarterback who supplanted him in Washington will be supplanted by a 2021 third-round pick.

Griffin said during a Friday night BleacherReport.com draft show that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins could end up losing his starting job to rookie Kellen Mond.

“Yeah, I can tell you that No. 8 in Minnesota is not real happy right now,” Griffin said, via NFL.com. “Because Kellen Mond represents exactly what he doesn’t do well. Kellen Mond is the big, physical quarterback. He can run it, throw it all over the field, and I don’t think that’s something that No. 8 is able to do in Cousins in Minnesota. But, I think that’s what the coaching staff and administration is looking for.

“As you’ve seen, Cousins has been collecting checks there in Minnesota for a long time, taking them to 8-8, 9-7 seasons. If he has a bad start to the year like he did last year, I could see the fans and maybe the organization leaning toward Mond if he comes in and impresses.”

Griffin was Washington’s second overall pick in 2012, a player for whom they game up three first-round picks and a second-round pick. Cousins arrived as a fourth-round flier. By 2015, Cousins was the starter.

Even if Griffin’s assessment is influenced in whole or in part by bitterness, he has a point. Cousins can run the play that’s called, and he struggles with the play that isn’t called. The so-called off-schedule play is something Cousins can’t consistently make. Mond potentially can.

Mond has a long way to go to become a starter in the NFL, with Minnesota or anyone else. The selection shows that the Vikings realize that, but for Tom Brady, the best quarterbacks in the NFL have the mobility to make things happen when the play goes sideways. If Mond develops, Minnesota will be one of the teams with a guy like that.

  1. You can just sense the bitterness reading RG3’s comments on Kirk Cousins. Hell hath no fury like a former 1st round bust of a QB scorned.

  2. Although I can’t stand RGIII and never thought he was any good, and it sounds bitter, he is 100% accurate. I have never understood how Cousins got so many chances and so much money. He is about the same level of QB as he was his first start. No growth and not very good to begin with.

  4. RG3 – although he didn’t have the career many thought or expected, was not a classic “bust”. He had his great rookie year, and managed to stick around as a serviceable #2 for 8+ years. Huge disappointment, yes. Bust. Not exactly.

  5. The NFL is all about competition. If RG3 would have taken that philosophy instead of acting like he was entitled he may still be in the league today.

  6. Bob needs to focus on his true calling which is starring as Kel Mitchell in a sequel to the movie Good Burger. We all want to see Bob succeed and thrive in his natural environment as a fast food employee on the big screen. There couldn’t be a more perfect fit.

  7. Robert Griffin was an amazing athlete.
    A first round pick.
    QB job was handed to him.
    Needs work now.

    Kirk Cousins is an average professional athlete.
    A fourth round pick.
    Earned his job.
    Working the system to CASH IN.

    Conclusion:
    Robert Griffin better QB
    Kirk Cousins better businessman

  8. I don’t understand the dislike of Cousins. He’s a top 10 QB in accuracy, TDs, and TD/Int. He’s no Mahomes, but his 2020 stats were similar to Russell Wilson and better than Tom Brady.

    Cousins isn’t the reason that the Vikings don’t go deep into the playoffs.

  9. Cousins has been an above average statistical QB with an exactly average W/L record his entire career. Keenum brought the vikes 11 wins before cousins got there. Cousins is a solid, average QB making way above average money…which makes him a target for criticism. I like him and am glad my team didn’t pay him $30M per year.

  10. So RG3 thinks he knows how Cousins feels? It appears Griffin is confused, I think. He’s looking at this from how he would feel. Cousins is a professional, and all grown up. If anything he probably thinks he better continue to be professional and not have those down games. It could light a fire in him. I hope so

  11. GRIII is salty enough to brine every turkey this Thanksgiving.

    Cousins isn’t perfect, but he started on a bipolar team and has spent the last 3 years behind a terrible o-line and dealing with a declining defense. RGIII has been healing and trying to find backup gigs while Kirk has been starting and, yeah, playing the NFL pay game better than most.

    Contract aside, if his o-line is even average this season, he should be good for maybe 5000 yards and over 40 TDs. The newbie can sit and learn for awhile, which is a GOOD thing.

  12. No one wants to point out the obvious as to why Cousins got paid for mediocrity but RGIII did not get paid for mediocrity. Garappolo, Tannehill, Wentz, Goff, all got paid like nothing. Prescott had to beg for his payday. What could possibly account for the difference in treatment?

