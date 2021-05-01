Saints draft Notre Dame QB Ian Book

Getty Images

The Saints have their third quarterback.

New Orleans, which is planning a competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston to replace Drew Brees, has now added Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft, with the 133rd overall pick.

The 23-year-old Book spent five years at Notre Dame, redshirting in his first season, playing a few games in his second and then starting for his final three years.

Book was a good but not great quarterback, and it’s hard to imagine him starting as a rookie. But he could be a player who, with some time in Saints coach Sean Payton’s offense, eventually emerges as a starter. The Saints are hoping either Hill or Winston takes the starting job and keeps it for years to come, but if not, Book could be next.