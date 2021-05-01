Seahawks draft picks 2021: All of Seattle’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

The Seahawks went 12-4 last year and won the NFC West before a loss to the Rams in their NFC Wild Card matchup spelled an early playoff exit. In the 2020 season, Seattle’s offense was dominated by the chemistry between Russell Wilson and receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks could now benefit from more depth at receiver — but likely not before they take care of a greater need first.

With three picks in this year’s draft, the Seahawks can only address limited areas of need. One area of focus has been cornerback; late-season starters Ahkello Witherspoon and Tre Flowers are not under contract past the 2021 season. Witherspoon recently signed a one-year contract with Seattle, and Flowers is entering the final year of his four-year deal. The Seahawks also re-signed Damarious Randall, who played safety last year but will move back to cornerback this season. The three will be in contention for the starting roles this year, but the position still contains a gaping hole following the departure of Shaquill Griffin to Jacksonville.

The Seahawks had a productive offseason, most notably addressing defensive line needs. They acquired defensive end Kerry Hyder, signing him to a three-year deal fresh off his strong 2020 season with San Fransisco. On the other side of the ball, Seattle could use one of its three picks to strengthen its offensive line, despite returning four starters and acquiring guard Gabe Jackson.

Last year, Seattle bolstered its defense early in the draft, selecting linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round. They also drafted two defensive ends in 2020 — Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson. Robinson played in 14 games, while Taylor was sidelined by recovery from a leg procedure.

Seattle Seahawks 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 2, pick 56 – D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

Round 4, pick 137 (from TB) –

Round 7, pick 250

