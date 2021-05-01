Titans draft picks 2021: All of Tennessee’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

Mike Vrabel has the Titans trending up. In just three seasons as the Tennessee Head Coach, Vrabel has taken the team to the playoffs twice, and last season, he led them to their first AFC South division title since 2008. Vrabel came in and completely turned around a team that had made the playoffs just once over 10 seasons from 2009 through 2018, a span of time that saw the team employ 4 different head coaches (Fisher, Munchak, Whisenhunt & Mularkey).

Last season, the Titans were led once again by King Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in rushing for the 2nd consecutive season (career-high 2,027 rush yards), and Ryan Tannehill, who threw a career-high 33 pass TD. Tennessee finished the year tied for the #2 total offense and finished with the #4 scoring offense in the league. They lost two key offensive weapons though in free agency in WR Corey Davis (to NYJ) and TE Jonnu Smith (to NE). Perhaps they will look to the draft to find Tannehill some more pass catchers.

The Titans finished Vrabel’s first year – 2018 – as one of the NFL’s elite defensive teams. But last year they were among the worst, and only recorded 19 sacks, 3rd-fewest in the entire league. So in free agency, the Titans made a splash signing on defense, bringing in pass rusher Bud Dupree (from PIT) for a 5-year, $82.5 million deal. Dupree had 8 sacks in just 11 games played last season (suffered torn ACL).

In talking ahead of the 2021 Draft, Titans GM Jon Robinson said recently that last year “certainly wasn’t a great situation for us,” referencing 1st round bust tackle Isaiah Wilson, who is currently out of the NFL after a rocky rookie season.

Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 22 – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Round 2: No. 53 – Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

Round 3: No. 92 (from GB) – Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

Round 3: No. 100 – Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

Round 4: No. 135 (from GB) – Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh

Round 5: No. 166

Round 6: No. 205

Round 6: No. 215

Round 7: No. 232

