Urban Meyer: We’ll revisit Tim Tebow as a tight end in the near future

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT
Charleston Southern-Florida
After Tim Tebow’s career as a football quarterback ended, he tried baseball. Now that his baseball career has ended, he may be trying football again, as a tight end.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, the man for whom Tebow played at Florida, addressed on Saturday the news that Tebow had a recent workout with the team.

“Tim and I’ve talked about, when he was a quarterback in the NFL that was a big topic,” Meyer told reporters regarding the possibility that Tebow would play tight end. “I was so busy, I didn’t give him the time. ‘What do you think? What do you think?’ and I didn’t know, I was too busy to even think it through. I know playing a position in the National Football League without  — that’s a long shot, this is years ago. How did it happen this time? We had a conversation. He worked out with our tight ends coach, I stopped by, did not stay for the whole workout. Then our focus went to the NFL draft. We’re going to revisit here in the near future. That’s how that all happened.”

Meyer was asked how concerned he is about the tight end position for the Jaguars, who drafted only one tight end, Ohio State’s Luke Farrell in round five.

“Concerned,” Meyer said. “There’s some great quality, quantity wasn’t there in the draft this year, and that’s a concern right now. That’s a concern right now. . . . We just didn’t hit that today.”

They could hit it with Tebow.

“I have one job and that is to win games with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Tim Tebow or Travis Etienne can help us win, then that’s my job to get them ready to go play,” Meyer said regarding the possibility of signing Tebow. “That decision is certainly not made yet.”

One way or the other, the decision may be made soon. One way or the other, a quarterback who steadfastly refused to play tight end may be playing tight end for the one coach who steadfastly insisted he could be a good quarterback.

9 responses to “Urban Meyer: We’ll revisit Tim Tebow as a tight end in the near future

  1. 33 years old. Never played a down at tight end. Previously refused to consider playing tight end. The Jags are going to have to fend off other teams with a stick to sign this guy.

  2. Why? So we can all hear about the guy who washed out once then washed out in baseball, some people just crave attention

  3. As a Gator fan, I want to ask did you learn nothing from watching a very good college coach you know very well make a TON of mistakes when he tried the pros? Spurrier was a damn good college coach and an awful pro coach. He thought the players and concepts he succeeded with just needed to be reprised and it would work in the pros. Gathering every former Gator, or OSU player in the league and drafting people who were huge in the college game you know doesn’t lead to success. It show myopic vision and thinking that you will succeed in the pros with even talent spread out versus hoarding blue chip players in college. Ask Nick, Chip, or Steve how that goes. The mans out of his depth, and i think he’ll demonstrate that with shocking results shortly.

  4. Hayden Hurst is disposable to the Falcons at this point – Jags ought to give them a call.

  6. Tebow was a QB in college and couldn’t succeed in the NFL at that position. What makes him think he can catch passes at the NFL level?

    Does he think he’s Julian Edelman??

  7. No doubt. When you start the season 0-7, on the way to a 2-15 record, you’ll definitely want to do something to deflect the attention.

  8. To paraphrase : If Tim Tebow can sell tickets and swag, it’s my job to get him ready to smile and wave at the crowd.

  9. Teebs has done everything he can trying to get back into professional sports since taking his last snap in the NFL in 2012. When he fails to make the Jacksonville Jaguars roster as a TE…what’s next? Squash,cricket,lacrosse,pickle ball,perhaps a back alley dice game to scratch that competitive itch.

