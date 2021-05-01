Vikings draft picks 2021: All of Minnesota’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

Minnesota had one of the gems of the 2020 draft, selecting WR Justin Jefferson 22nd overall to replace Stefon Diggs. The rookie finished the season fourth in the league in receiving yards and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Despite a new offensive star, the Vikings finished the season 7-9. In December, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer called the team’s defense “the worst one I’ve ever had.” A low point for Minnesota came in a Week 16 52-33 loss to the Saints, the first time the Vikings had allowed 50 or more points since 1984 and the most points scored against a Minnesota defense in 57 years.

Defense remains a priority for the Vikings in the 2021 draft, although they made some important moves in free agency: defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson joined on a two-year deal, and cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander, along with safety Xavier Woods, will bolster the secondary. The team felt the absence of defensive end Danielle Hunter last year after Hunter missed the entire season with a neck injury. Zimmer has dismissed rumors that Hunter is unhappy with his 2018 contract, but even if the two-time Pro Bowler is back at full strength, the later rounds of the draft could be a good opportunity to find a standout defensive end to play alongside him. There’s also a major need to strengthen the offensive line, and the Vikings’ first-round pick could go to a tackle like Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw.

Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 23 (from Jets) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Round 3: No. 66 – Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

Round 3: No. 78 – Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

Round 3: No. 86 – Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State

Round 3: No. 90 (from Ravens) – Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh

Round 4: No. 119 – Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State

Round 4: No. 125 (from Bears) – Camryn Bynum, CB, California

Round 4: No. 134 (from Bills) – Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State

Round 5: No. 157

Round 5: No. 168 (from Steelers)

Round 6: No. 199

