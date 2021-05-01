Washington Football Team draft picks 2021: All of Washington’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

Getty Images

Last season, Washington snuck into the playoffs with a 7-9 record that was good for first place in the NFC East. Washington almost beat the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers behind a strong performance from backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who was signed to a two-year, $4.75 million deal after the season, seems to be slotted in the backup role again for the 2021 season. Meanwhile, Washington signed 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick, who might be a bridge from newly retired Alex Smith to a new franchise quarterback — maybe even one selected in this year’s draft.

In November, head coach Ron Rivera said he was “concerned” about the play of his linebackers — likely a defensive area of focus in the draft. Washington will also be seeking a free safety, as it lacked a consistent starter at the position in 2020. Deshazor Everett, Jeremy Reaves and Troy Apke are all in contention, but none of them appear to be the clear winner of the permanent starting role.

Last year, Washington drafted AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young second overall. Antonio Gibson, their next selection, rushed for nearly 800 yards in his rookie campaign. In the fourth round, Washington drafted Saahdiq Charles, who looked promising before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in November. Charles could be Washington’s answer at left tackle, but they would benefit from drafting another option.

Washington Football Team 2021 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1, pick 19 – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Round 2, pick 51 – Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Round 3, pick 74 – Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

Round 3, pick 82 – Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

Round 4, pick 124 – John Bates, TE, Boise State

Round 5, pick 163

Round 7, pick 244

Round 7, pick 246

