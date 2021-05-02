2022 NFL draft class doesn’t have a sure-thing QB like Trevor Lawrence

Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence has been penciled in as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft since he was a freshman at Clemson, to such a great extent that during the 2020 NFL season, plenty of fans wanted their teams to tank for Trevor.

There is no such quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft.

Ask half a dozen people who the best quarterback will be in the 2022 NFL draft, and you might get half a dozen different answers. Among the candidates are Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, USC’s Kedon Slovis, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Georgia’s JT Daniels and Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough.

None of this means there won’t emerge a surprise consensus first overall pick. No one thought Joe Burrow was going to be a first overall pick before his final season at LSU. No one thought Kyler Murray was going to play in the NFL at all before his final season at Oklahoma. Predicting the first overall pick a year in advance is not easy.

At least, most years it isn’t. Lawrence was a clear-cut first overall pick two years before he was actually drafted, but he was the exception. Prospects like Lawrence don’t come along every year.