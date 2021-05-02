Aaron Rodgers spoke on camera on the the Kentucky Derby, but said nothing about the Packers

Posted by Mike Florio on May 2, 2021, 12:51 PM EDT
147th Kentucky Derby
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers declined to speak to NBC on Saturday. Obviously, Mike Tirico would have asked Rodgers about the ongoing situation with the Packers.

But that didn’t stop Rodgers from talking on camera. He did roughly five minutes with TwinSpires, a gambling outlet. Amazingly, no mention was made of the issue with the Packers.

Then again, maybe it’s not that amazing. Rodgers undoubtedly conditioned his willingness to talk on not being asked to talk about the 800-pound block of limburger in the room. (Most reporters would decline to do the interview at all if the most glaring topic can’t even be mentioned.)

In the segment, Rodgers seemed loose, happy, and affable. And he gets bonus points for having “Turd Ferguson” on his name tag.

Still, it was weird (to say the least) that Rodgers would be interviewed on camera and the topic that has dominated the American sports scene for the past three days wouldn’t even be mentioned.

At this point, his silence serves as further confirmation that it’s all accurate, and it’s all true. As Tirico said yesterday after talking to Rodgers, there’s a “fissure” and a “chasm” between player and team. Rodgers seemed to have done a good job of compartmentalizing that on Saturday, but the divide remains.

  1. Me me me Rodgers wants all the camera time but his passive aggressive self won’t allow discussion about the aggression he started. Actually he is a perfect fit for Packer fans.

  2. This supports Brian Gutekunst’s belief that everything is fine. Aaron Rodgers is an open book. If he had any issues, surely he’d use this forum as an opportunity to speak what’s on his mind.

  3. Hasn’t Rodgers wanted to end his career as a Packer? He has admired Bart Starr and wanted to be a Packer his entire career.

    Second, what’s unbelievable is that this drama is becoming eerily similar to that of the Brett (“I’m retired, no I’m not”) Favre situation 15 years ago. Another high profile QB running the organization through the drama mill.

  4. Mike Tirico after talking to Aaron off camera:”He expressed a couple times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise.”

    I know some think he said those things to save himself from scorn from fans, but those sentiments are nothing new, Aaron has said the same countless times over the years. He is implying nothing has changed.

    Yes, Aaron felt disrespected by Brian. Aaron right now is basically flexing. He is making himself clear that he isn’t ok with not being informed about QB or other major personnel moves that are made. Now, Gute has no obligation to inform Aaron of any personnel move. Gute did admit he could have handled the communication better. Brian himself doesn’t know how the board will fall during the draft. He has to make decisions on the fly. It all happens fast.

    Gute has always said he welcomes Aaron’s or any players input. But the final decisions are not made by players, never will be, nor should they be.

    This all is obviously being a little overblown. If anyone thinks Aaron is going to abandon his friends and teammates by never playing in Green Bay again, then you aren’t paying attention.

    David Dunn his agent is also involved in this and that is why Aaron pays him to handle negotiations with the team. As Gute and Mark said: We are in talks with Aaron and his agent about several things.

    One thing that the Packers have made clear, is that a trade has zero chance of happening. I expect to see Aaron at camp in late July. Bet against it, please.

  5. The coach says he does not care about winning a super bowl and the QB only cares about screen time. LOLOL

  6. The ball is in his court. He could hit a cross court forehand winner or a slice and attack the net. The choice is his,really.

  7. Rumor. Rodgers and fiance spotted in Denver house hunting. Packers must be elated to move on with Love. Yes?

