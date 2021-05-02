Anti-Glazer protest results in postponement of Manchester United vs. Liverpool until a later date

Getty Images

Sunday’s protest by angry Manchester United fans resulted in the postponement of Sunday’s game against Liverpool.

Via ESPN.com, the game will be played at a later date.

The incident started as an effort to voice displeasure with ownership of Manchester United by the Glazer family. It became a breach of Old Trafford, the stadium where the game was to be played. Protestors also invaded the playing surface.

Manchester United issued a statement explaining that the game was postponed for “safety and security considerations.”

“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest,” the team said. “However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.”

Said the Premier League: “This is a collective decision from the police, both clubs, the Premier League and local authorities. The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance. We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches. Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification. We sympathize with the police and stewards who had to deal with a dangerous situation that should have no place in football.”

Manchester United fans continue to be upset by the involvement of the Glazers, who also own the Buccaneers, in efforts to launch a European Super League. Even before that, plenty of fans wanted the Glazers to sell the team.