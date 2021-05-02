Bengals add former Kansas running back Pooka Williams

Getty Images

Former Kansas running back Pooka Williams left college football with remaining eligibility. He wasn’t drafted.

Via Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Williams has signed with the Bengals.

Williams served a one-game suspension in 2019 after being charged with domestic battery. He allegedly punched a woman in the stomach and grabbed her throat. After pleading not guilty, he entered a diversion program.

“My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m very sorry to those who were impacted by my poor choices,” Williams said in a statement released at the time.

He played in 11 games in 2019, rushing for more than 1,000 yards. He had nearly 2,400 rushing yards in 26 college games.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work and appreciate the Bengals giving me the opportunity to come compete,” Williams said in a statement issued to ESPN. “I promise they won’t regret it.”

The Bengals drafted no running backs, and they currently have four on the roster, in addition to Pooka Williams: Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine, Trayveon Williams, and Jacques Patrick.