Broncos bring in 11 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Broncos may or may not make a trade for a new quarterback in the near future. But after selecting after selecting 10 players in the 2021 draft, the club has added 11 undrafted free agents, per Mike Klis of KUSA.

Vanderbilt edge rusher Andre Mintze is among the group, and Klis reports he’s receiving $85,000 in guaranteed money — which is about half of the yearly practice squad salary. That means he’s likely to at least be on the practice squad in 2021.

Mintze had 8.5 sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss in four years at Vanderbilt, including 3.0 sacks as a senior last season.

Denver has also brought in Air Force guard Nolan Laufeberg, South Carolina fullback Adam Prentice, Colorado State wide receiver Warren Jackson, Temple receiver Branden Mack, USF receiver DeVontres Dukes, Georgia Tech linebacker David Curry, Stanford linebacker Curtis Robinson, Illinois State offensive lineman Drew Himmelman, North Carolina A&T cornerback Mac McCain, and Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer.