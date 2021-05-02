Budda Baker switches to No. 3

Getty Images

There must not have been a major stockpile of Budda Baker jerseys.

The Cardinals safety has announced that he is switching from No. 32 to No. 3. He becomes one of the only veteran players with his current team to change numbers.

The league requires players who change numbers to buy — at retail — the full inventory of unsold jerseys. For Baker, whatever the price, he was willing to pay it.

Meanwhile, anyone who bought a Budda Baker No. 32 jersey is now stuck. But Budda still loves you. We know that because he said so.

“No matter what jersey you own!” Baker said on Twitter. “It’s all love that you spent your money on something that involves my name. I still love ya no matter what.”

The good news is that, if you have a Baker jersey with his former number, you can try to peel off the 2.