Chargers sign 10 undrafted free agents

The Chargers opened their draft by taking tackle Rashawn Slater, added another tackle when they picked Brenden Jaimes in the fifth round, and included two more players at the position in a 10-player undrafted free agent class.

Darius Harper started 18 games at Cincinnati over the last two seasons. He opened his time in college as a basketball player at Miami of Ohio before transferring schools and switching sports.

Kyle Spalding played 37 games at San Diego State over the last four years. He started at left tackle the last two seasons.

Charlotte defensive back Ben DeLuca, Louisville defensive lineman Jared Goldwire, Oregon tight end Hunter Kampmoyer, Pittsburgh kicker Alex Kessman, Georgia Southern long snapper Ryan Langan, Arkansas State defensive lineman Forrest Merrill, Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, and Auburn wide receiver Elijah Stove round out the group.