Howie Roseman: Zach Ertz is a good player, a good person and he’s under contract

The feeling heading into the offseason was that the Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz could be parting ways and chatter about an imminent trade in March made it seem like his departure was a sure thing, but Ertz wasn’t traded and remains on the Eagles roster.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman didn’t select a tight end in the draft, which leaves Ertz and Dallas Goedert as the team’s top two players at the position. Roseman was asked about Ertz’s status in a Saturday press conference and said Ertz was a “guy still in his prime” that the Eagles “feel really good about” heading into the 2021 season.

“We’re always going to try to do what’s best for the Philadelphia Eagles and we balance that with our relationships with players that we care about,” Roseman said. “But that’s again like we started this conversation talking about our responsibility is to do what’s best for the team and that’s what it’s about. So I think when you’re talking about this specific situation, that’s not really the consideration. We think Zach’s a good player, a good person and he’s under contract.”

Nothing Roseman said means that Ertz won’t be moving elsewhere before the season starts, but it does seem like another year in Philly is likelier than it looked a couple of months ago.