Jets guarantee big money to undrafted rookies Kenny Yeboah, Isaiah Dunn

Getty Images

The Jets have agreed to terms with 12 undrafted free agents, Ralph Vacchaino of SNY.com reports. Priority free agents Kenny Yeboah and Isaiah Dunn were among them.

Dunn, a cornerback from Oregon State, received $185,000 in guaranteed money, including a $25,000 signing bonus, Aaron Wilson reports. Yeboah, a tight end from Ole Miss, will make $200,000 in guaranteed money with a $20,000 signing bonus, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Yeboah, who had 524 yards and six touchdowns in seven games last season, could challenge Chris Herndon for the starting job. Herndon led the team’s tight ends with 287 yards last season.

The other college free agent signings by the Jets are: Rutgers defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, Rutgers safety Brendon White, Oregon State defensive end Hamilcar Rashed, New Mexico offensive lineman Teton Saltes, Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler, BYU offensive lineman Tristen Hoge, Purdue offensive tackle Grant Hermanns, Air Force offensive tackle Parker Ferguson, SMU kicker Chris Naggar and Auburn safety Jordyn Peters.