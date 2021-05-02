Jets will “really dive into” Marcus Maye contract talks with draft over

Getty Images

The Jets added several players who could be part of their defensive backfield during the 2021 draft and General Manager Joe Douglas is now set to turn his attention to a player who has been around for the last four years.

Safety Marcus Maye has signed his franchise tender, so he’s set to be on the team for a fifth season. In a press conference after the draft ended on Saturday, Douglas said that the team now plans to step up talks about a long-term contract.

“Yeah, still a priority to keep Marcus here long term and we have had productive texts back and forth with his agent, so we’re hoping to really dive into this now that the draft is over,” Douglas said.

Maye is set to make $10.612 million under the tag.

The Jets added cornerbacks Michael Carter II, Jason Pinnock, and Brandin Echols on the final day of the draft. They also picked Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen, who were listed as safeties coming into the draft but were announced as linebackers by the Jets.