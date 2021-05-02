Josh Imatorbhebhe, Dylan Moses among Jaguars undrafted free agent signings

Getty Images

The Jaguars added six undrafted rookies to their roster after the draft ended on Saturday.

Jacksonville’s signings include Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses.

Imatorbhebhe recorded a 46.5-inch vertical jump at Illinois’ Pro Day. That would have been a record if it took place at the Scouting Combine. He had 55 catches for 931 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons at Illinois after transferring from USC.

Many people expected Moses would be one of the large number of Alabama players drafted over the last three days, but he wound up watching 10 teammates get picked without having his own phone ring. He had 76 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception last season.

The Jaguars also signed Georgia cornerback DJ Daniel, Southern Mississippi wide receiver Tim Jones, Charleston defensive tackle Kenny Randall, and Louisiana Monroe cornerback Corey Straughter.