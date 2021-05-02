Lions GM Brad Holmes: Extending Frank Ragnow is “extremely important”

Getty Images

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes thinks he inherited one of the best centers in the NFL in Frank Ragnow, and he doesn’t want Ragnow to go anywhere.

The Lions have picked up the fifth-year option on Ragnow, a 2018 first-round draft pick, which means they have him under contract through the 2022 season. But Holmes wants Ragnow longer than that and called extending him a top priority.

“It’s extremely important. We already view him as a long-term piece and he is a foundational piece because Frank is a guy that plays the game the right way,” Holmes said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “He’s everything that we look for and what we want as a Lion. I’ll never forget when it first got announced that I got the job, Frank reached out immediately. I told him, ‘Man, huge fan of you and you play the game the right way.’ So, very important to get it done. Not going to comment on timetable right now — that would be a little bit premature — but we’re not sitting back and waiting on that one.”

Ragnow has been a starter since the first game of his rookie season, and the Lions think he’ll be starting for many more years.