Rams agree to terms with nine undrafted free agents

Getty Images

Though they didn’t have a first-round pick, the Rams selected nine players in the 2021 draft. Los Angeles then brought in nine more rookies as undrafted free agents.

The club announced it had agreed to terms with the nine players, including another pair of wide receivers.

Jeremiah Haydel caught 96 passes for 1,141 yards with nine touchdowns in four years at Texas State — including 40 passes for 408 yards as a senior last year. Iowa State’s Landen Akers had 18 receptions for 269 yards with a touchdown as a senior in 2020.

Los Angeles drafted a pair of receivers — Louisville’s Tutu Atwell in the second round and Notre Dame’s Ben Skowronek in the seventh round.

Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, Pitt safety Paris Ford, Merrimack College safety Jovan Grant, Western Kentucky offensive lineman Jordan Meredith, Boston College outside linebacker Max Roberts, Air Force defensive tackle George Silvanic, and BYU safety Troy Warner round out the group.