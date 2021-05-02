Vic Fangio: Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock will have equal chance to win starting QB job

Getty Images

The Broncos are preparing for a quarterback competition that will span the next few months.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said he’ll give incumbent starter Drew Lock and new arrival Teddy Bridgewater equal time with the first-team offense in Organized Team Activities and training camp, with both of them having a chance to earn the starting job.

“It will be something that at the end of the day, maybe not at the end of every day but over the course of OTAs and training camp, it’ll be 50-50,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

Although the Broncos are one of the top candidates to land Aaron Rodgers should the Packers trade him, with the Packers insisting that Rodgers is staying put, for now it’s a Bridgewater-Lock quarterback competition.