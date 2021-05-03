2022 draft in Las Vegas could feature Allegiant Stadium

Getty Images

The NFL had big plans for the first-ever Las Vegas draft in 2020. The pandemic had bigger plans.

Next year, Vegas gets its turn as the home of the draft. Via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the head of the league’s live event production said that the NFL will revisit the plans that were made for 2020, and that the league will determine whether there “are areas that we could grow, expand, or change.”

The next draft likely will include a virtual element, especially since virtual elements seem to be part of the new normal. However, the league plans to have more in-person prospects in Las Vegas than the league hosted in Cleveland — if the pandemic sufficiently subsides.

Another possibility could include adding Allegiant Stadium to the plans. Akers writes that the venue is “likely to play a bigger role” in the draft.

Regardless of the specific configurations of fans and facilities, the league believes it could be the most heavily attended draft in league history, surpassing the record 600,000 who showed up two years ago in Nashville.

Here’s hoping that happens. If it does, it will mean that the world has indeed begun to return to normal.