Aaron Rodgers uncertainty unsettles betting markets

With the Packers and Aaron Rodgers at odds, the oddsmakers are getting nervous.

The folks at PointsBet have removed from the board the 2021 over-under win totals for the Packers and the Broncos, the team most commonly linked to a Rodgers trade.

The Raiders, also reported on Rodgers’ wish list, remain on the PointsBet board with an over/under of seven.

As to the question of where Rodgers will play in 2021, PointsBet has yet to set odds, but the company priced the options at our request as follows: Packers +150; Broncos +225; Raiders +350; other +500.

Who knows when we’ll know what happens with this. We do know that, until the situation is resolved one way or the other, it will continue to be one of the biggest stories in sports.