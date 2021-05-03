Aaron Rodgers uncertainty unsettles betting markets

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2021, 2:11 PM EDT
Divisional Round - Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

With the Packers and Aaron Rodgers at odds, the oddsmakers are getting nervous.

The folks at PointsBet have removed from the board the 2021 over-under win totals for the Packers and the Broncos, the team most commonly linked to a Rodgers trade.

The Raiders, also reported on Rodgers’ wish list, remain on the PointsBet board with an over/under of seven.

As to the question of where Rodgers will play in 2021, PointsBet has yet to set odds, but the company priced the options at our request as follows: Packers +150; Broncos +225; Raiders +350; other +500.

Who knows when we’ll know what happens with this. We do know that, until the situation is resolved one way or the other, it will continue to be one of the biggest stories in sports.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Aaron Rodgers uncertainty unsettles betting markets

  1. You know how when such and such politician or business person goes on twitter and says something real or controversial and the stock market throws a fit? The NFL has just entered this world.

  3. He’s gone. There are no more reasons for him to stay. The Packers are a 5 or 6 win team without him and he knows it. He holds all the cards. Wherever he wants to go he will be there week 1. Won’t be in Green Bay.

  4. Here’s a scenario the oddsmakers (not to mention Viking fans) will like:

    Packers trade Rodgers to the Broncos for their entire 2022 draft.
    Packers win the Super Bowl with Jordan Love.
    Broncos finish with 8 wins.

    That would be hilarious.

  5. The Packers decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers when they drafted a QB in the first round last year. They’re trying to make Rodgers take the PR hit by being the one that wants out. They could sign him to a four year deal, and put any questions to rest. I don’t think there are any questions. They don’t want Rodgers to be their QB, but they’re being dishonest in their approach. Then, when they go 4-12, it was all Aaron’s fault. Yeah, right.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.