Al Jamison, an original Houston Oiler, dies at 83

Getty Images

Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman Al Jamison has died, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. Jamison would have turned 84 next week.

Jamison, a left tackle, joined the Oilers for their original 1960 season.

He made three All-AFL teams and started all possible 42 games before a back injury ended his career after only three seasons.

The Oilers defeated the Chargers in the 1960 title game and repeated with a victory over the Chargers in 1961. They lost to the Dallas Texans in double overtime in the AFL Championship Game in 1962.

In those first three AFL seasons, the Oilers had a combined record of 31-10-1 in the regular season, averaging 30.5 points a game.

Jamison, a Toledo, Ohio, native, played at Colgate University before signing with the Oilers.

After retiring, he started a construction equipment business in the Houston area. Jamison also served for 12 years as a county judge.