Bears to release Charles Leno

Getty Images

The Bears drafted Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins in the second round on Friday. It’s now looking like he’ll be the Week 1 starter at left tackle.

Chicago is releasing left tackle Charles Leno, according to multiple Monday reports. A former seventh-round pick, Leno started 93 consecutive games for Chicago dating back to 2015, making the 2018 Pro Bowl.

Leno was a seventh-round pick in 2014. His release will create $6.2 million against the Bears’ cap, though it will also result in $5.1 million in dead money. He was about to enter the final season of his four-year contract extension signed in Aug. 2017.

Leno, 29, may not be out of work for long, as there are still teams — like the Colts — looking for veteran tackle depth on their respective offensive lines following the draft.