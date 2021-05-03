Bills exercise fifth-year options on Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said last month that it was “not an ideal scenario” to have both of their 2018 first-round picks play out the 2022 season on their fifth-year options, but it would be even less ideal for the team to lose one of them next offseason.

That’s why Beane and the Bills announced on Monday that they have exercised their options for the 2022 season on the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Both players now have their 2022 salaries guaranteed with Allen’s option worth $23.106 million and Edmunds’ at $12.716 million.

Edmunds’ brother Terrell was also a first-round pick in 2018, but the Steelers are not exercising their option on his contract.

Reaching agreement on long-term contract extensions with the players would lower their cap hits for next year. Beane has said the team isn’t in a rush to get Allen’s deal done and exercising the option provides more time for such an agreement to come together, although he’s also said this offseason that the sooner it is done the better for overall team building.