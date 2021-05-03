Brian Gutekunst: I got one Aaron Rodgers trade call, said no, that was it

Getty Images

Despite reports on draft day that multiple teams had asked the Packers about trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, General Manager Brian Gutekunst says one very short conversation is all he had.

Gutekunst told Peter King for Football Morning in America that the only call he got came after the draft day reports that Rodgers could be traded. Gutekunst says he shut that conversation down quickly.

“I had no [trade] discussions with any team. I received one call from a team Thursday night, after all the news came out. I said no. That was the end of the conversation,” he said.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch has acknowledged that the 49ers contacted the Packers about Rodgers.

Rodgers is reportedly unhappy enough with the Packers that he wants out. Gutkenust is adamant that the Packers’ relationship with Rodgers can be salvaged, and that the Packers are expecting Rodgers to be their starting quarterback this year.