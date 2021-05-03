Broncos looked to trade up for Jaelan Phillips before Dolphins drafted him

Getty Images

If the Dolphins hadn’t drafted University of Miami pass rusher Jaelan Phillips in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, the Broncos might have.

After the Broncos took cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick, they wanted to add another piece to their defense and tried to trade back into the first round for Phillips, according to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

The Broncos didn’t have enough trade ammunition to move up ahead of the Dolphins, who took Phillips 18th overall. But if Phillips had fallen into the 20s, Denver General Manager George Paton was ready to make a move up.

Denver did make a trade up after taking Surtain, but not until Day 2, when the Broncos moved from No. 40 to No. 35 to draft North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.