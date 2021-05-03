Broncos release Jeff Driskel

Getty Images

If a certain quarterback gets traded in the near future, the Broncos are the most likely destination.

But for now, Denver is cutting one of the passers on its roster.

Per Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos are releasing quarterback Jeff Driskel.

Driskel appeared in three games for Denver in 2020, starting one of them for an injured Drew Lock. He completed just 55 percent of his passes for 432 yards with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

The Broncos were Driskel’s fourth team, having entered the league as a 49ers sixth-round pick in 2016. He spent 2016-2019 with the Bengals, starting five games in 2018. He also started three games with the Lions in 2019. In all, he’s completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Denver has Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, and Brett Rypien as the remaining quarterbacks on the roster.