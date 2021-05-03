Colts release Paul Perkins

Getty Images

The Colts opened up a roster spot on Monday.

The team announced the release of running back Paul Perkins. Perkins signed to the practice squad last November and re-signed with the team in January.

Perkins was a 2016 fifth-round choice by the Giants and played 25 games for them over his first two seasons. He missed the 2018 season with a pectoral injury and played four games for the Lions in 2019.

Perkins has 165 carries for 575 yards and 24 catches for 217 yards over his entire career.

The Colts did not draft a running back this year. Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, and Jordan Wilkins remain on the depth chart.