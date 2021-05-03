DK Metcalf entered in 100-meter dash at USATF Golden Games meet

USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf chased down Budda Baker in one of the more memorable plays last season. He apparently thinks that makes him fast enough to compete against the fastest men in the world.

Metcalf is entered in the 100-meter dash at Sunday’s USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC, according to USA Track and Field. NBC Sports will televise the meet beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Metcalf’s representation has not responded to messages from NBC Sports about whether Metcalf hopes to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. He likely would have to break 10.2 seconds with a legal tailwind of no more than 2 meters per second to qualify.

A 10.05 automatically qualifies, with the field of 32 filled out by the next fastest.

Metcalf did not compete in track in college at Ole Miss, so it’s questionable whether he has that kind of speed.

Professional sprinter Jeff Demps, who has played two career NFL games, is expected to compete at the Olympic Trials in the 100.