Falcons pick up Calvin Ridley’s 2022 option

The Falcons had a pair of decisions to make about 2022 contract options on Monday and they’ve gone in different directions.

Word on Monday morning was that the team will not exercise its option on tight end Hayden Hurst‘s contract and the team has not made any announcement on that front. They did announce that they have picked up their option on wide receiver Calvin Ridley‘s deal.

Ridley’s $11.116 million salary for next year is now fully guaranteed.

Ridley was the 26th overall pick in 2018 and set career highs last season with 90 catches for 1,374 yards. He’s worked as a complement to Julio Jones, but would move into a different role if trade chatter regarding Jones foreshadows a move for the longtime Falcons star.