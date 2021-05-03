Feleipe Franks one of 20 Falcons undrafted free agent signings

Getty Images

The Falcons didn’t take a quarterback in this year’s draft, but they have added a rookie free agent to the depth chart.

Feleipe Franks has signed with the team after going unpicked over the weekend. Franks played three years at Florida and transferred to Arkansas for the 2020 season. He was 163-of-238 for 2,107 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Falcons signed A.J. McCarron last week, so they now have two quarterbacks behind Matt Ryan.

Franks was one of 20 undrafted free agent signings announced by the Falcons. They also signed South Dakota School of Mines offensive lineman Jack Batho, BYU defensive lineman Zac Dawe, Louisville linebacker Dorian Etheridge, Pitt offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove, Louisville running back Javian Hawkins, Ball State running back Caleb Huntley, Texas Tech linebacker Eli Howard, San Diego State safety Dwayne Johnson, Mississippi State linebacker Kobe Jones, Mississippi State cornerback Marcus Murphy, Appalachian State offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil, Buffalo wide receiver Antonio Nunn, Northwestern safety JR Pace, Adams State linebacker Alani Pututau, Northwestern tight end John Raine, N.C. State offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe, Fayetteville State offensive lineman Keion Smith, Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson, and Rice wide receiver Austin Trammell.