Jaguars decline Taven Bryan’s fifth-year option

The final decision on a fifth-year option has rolled in.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Jaguars have elected to decline it for 2018 No. 29 overall pick Taven Bryan.

The move is not a surprise, as Bryan has started just 17 games since the Jaguars brought him in following their appearance in the AFC championship game.

Bryan has recorded 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits in his career. While he hasn’t missed a game since he was drafted, he’s never played the majority of defensive snaps.

With a new regime in Jacksonville, Bryan is now slated to become a free agent next spring. The Jaguars selected a pair of defensive linemen — Jay Tufele and Jordan Smith — during the draft last week.