Lack of owner complicates Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2021, 10:19 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

It’s both good, and bad, that the Packers don’t have an owner who can move quickly and decisively to address issues that exist within the organization. As it relates to the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay, it’s arguably more bad than good that the franchise doesn’t have one person who can make a decision that can’t be questioned within the organization, now or later.

On one hand, Packers fans should be happy that there’s no single person who can give in to whatever whims or impulses he or she may have on a given day. Other teams have owners like that, and it can be problematic when an owner who really doesn’t know as much about football as the people paid to know all about football begins to make football decisions as the reaction to a bad game or a bad month or a bad season.

On the other hand, Packers fans should be chagrined by the reality that the franchise lacks that one person who has the power to take swift and severe action when needed. Because sometimes it is needed.

Currently, it’s needed in Green Bay.

The Packers need someone with the unilateral ability to make a full and final decision regarding the Rodgers situation. Whatever the answer may be — sign Rodgers to a lifetime contract and trade Jordan Love, tell Rodgers he plays for Green Bay or he plays for no one, or fire anyone whose name is on his Ryan Howard list of those who have wronged Rodgers in any way — the Packers would benefit from having one person who can make the decision without concern that someone else may not like it.

In Green Bay, the closest thing they have to that person is CEO Mark Murphy. But Murphy has six other members of an executive committee who, in theory, have power over him. And the executive committee has nearly 40 persons on a board of directors who, in theory, have power over them. And the board has thousands of shareholders who, in theory, have power over them.

Ultimately, the shareholders own the team, even if they don’t really own anything more than a piece of paper that serves as a unique item of memorabilia. The power of true ownership in Green Bay is so diluted that there’s no way to gather it and use it swiftly and suddenly, when (as in this specific situation) it needs to be deployed.

Although an effort eventually could be launched to replace Murphy if/when he handles the situation to the sufficient dissatisfaction of those to whom he answers, those to whom he answers have no practical ability to step in and take the wheel. Yes, this means Murphy has the power to handle the situation. But, no, he won’t use it the way that a traditional owner could or would.

As 49ers CEO Jed York said when the team found itself mired in less than mediocrity, you can’t fire the owner. In Green Bay, you can fire the CEO. Rodgers reportedly wants G.M. Brian Gutekunst to be fired. Perhaps implicit in that message is that Rodgers would actually prefer that the axe fall one level higher, with Murphy getting the boot, too (or instead).

Rodgers is willing to serve up his revenge more frozen than tundra. His current effort to get out of Green Bay could be aimed at part in forcing the front office to make enough missteps to set the stage for a full regime change. Regardless, without one specific person in Green Bay who can issue a decree that will face no resistance now or in the future, it becomes very difficult for the Packers to fix this problem quickly and cleanly.

Thus, while there are many good reasons to not have an owner who can roll out of bed on any given day and start messing up the football operation, the lack of a person who can start writing checks and/or issuing pink slips unfettered makes it harder than it otherwise would be for the Packers to find the cheese on the other side of the Aaron Rodgers maze.

22 responses to “Lack of owner complicates Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay

  1. This all a bunch of hooey. In the end, Rodgers will be made happy in Green Bay. He will get his guarantee, Love will stay as understudy or he wont.

    The biggest risk here is that the front office does not learn that there ARE players that are defacto management…in at least an advisory role. Brady, Manning… Rodgers should be in that club.

  2. Theres no way on God’s green (and gold!) Earth that Green Bay lets Aaron go. Reigning MVP, best physical QB in history. No. Just no.

  3. That is dumb Mark Murphy is like an owner. The difference is the Packers don’t make short-term decisions and no 1 player is bigger than the organization.

  4. Bart Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have all played 16 seasons (thus far).

    Starr left his career, and this planet, universally admired.

    Favre left his career, great as it was, nothing more than a punchline and he digs his hole deeper every time he opens his mouth.

    So, Aaron, which legacy path would you like to follow? Which of your predecessors would Jeopardy even consider hiring? The ambassador or the punchline? Your move.

  5. Rogers can act unilaterally on the other side and he seems dug in, and he strikes me as a person who holds a grudge and is unlikely to blink in this instance. If what Mike writes is so then he has the advantage in a number of respects.

  6. Actually, the “structure” in place in Green Bay changed after Ted Thompson retired. Under Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson, the coach and the director of football operations both reported to the GM who then reported to the President/CEO. The GM had final say on all football decisions. Murphy, who can’t make a decision to save his life, changed the structure to have the GM, coach, and director of football operations all report to him. This was done because Mike McCarthy and Russ Ball didn’t want their “feelings hurt” by having to report the the GM.

  7. Over the weekend, there was a Packer draft blog hosted by the local news. You can make a case that the blog attendance was, for the most part, comprised of Packer team fans (vs. Aaron Rodgers fans or general football fans). Comments during the blog about the Aaron Rodgers situation were overwhelmingly (like 90%-10%) in favor of the Packers vs in favor of Rodgers. Many comments were how fans were tired of Aaron’s passive/aggressive stance on everything.

  8. Should have traded old man Rodgers to San Fran for a king’s ransom when they had the chance.

  9. You can see the fault in both sides here. On one hand, Green Bay was a few years early on the Jordan Love pick. It was a stupid pick all things considered and could have cost them a Super Bowl run. And Love apparently hasn’t looked great in practice so far.

    On the other hand, Rodgers is overreacting a bit to that decision. If you want to be traded, publicly demand a trade and be done with it. Enough passive-aggression and hiding behind media heads trying to remain the good guy in Green Bay.

  10. The salary cap situation makes it very tough for GB to buy their way out of this situation by giving Rodgers a new contract to make him the highest paid QB. And GB wouldn’t mortgage its future like that anyway. While a new contract would be the best option, it sounds like it has been discussed, one has been offered and it isn’t enough.

    If he retires, GB should let him walk with his signing bonus so they don’t get a reputation of being vindictive among current and future players.

    The best feasible option is the trade him after June 1 and move on. GB is going to have to move on at some point anyway, whether Love is there or not.

  11. I’m a GB shareholder – not that this means much of anything.

    But most of the “Directors” are on the Board because of who they know or the money, power and influence they bring to the table. As a decision making entity, it’s unwieldy.

    Mark Murphy is and has been the problem. He couldn’t organize a one car funeral. He allowed Ted Thompson to function much longer than Thompson was able to function. And worst of all, he is/was a lawyer.

    Not to worry. In the end Murphy will bungle this situation.

  12. Too bad Bob Harlan got old. Must be a better choice than Murphy out there.

  14. Players are well compensated for their work.
    If unhappy, retire and try to get the same salary in the real world.

  15. the Packers don’t make short-term decisions and no 1 player is bigger than the organization.
    —–
    And they seem intent on proving that above all else. Everyone talks about Rodgers being passive aggressive but the same can definitely be said of our front office. Forget the Love pick, or the refusal to draft offensive help in the first round, etc. How many times in the last 5 years have we seen a story where Rodgers was high on a player, then the front office let’s that player go shortly there after? They seem determined to keep him in his place at all costs. Maybe there’s more to the story than we know and that’s necessary for some reason, but from the outside looking in, it doesn’t seem like the Packer brass really likes AR.

  16. No. Aaron Rogers me first pre occupation complicates things in Green Bay, actually in any team sport anywhere.

    He belongs as host of Jeaoprady. But. He will not last long. Other game shows will pay their hosts more and the drama will re emerge.

    Aaron is not getting Mahomes and Prescott money. Drama is the consequence.

  17. The Packers should have shown Rodgers who was boss by drafting a QB in every round.

  18. green bay has had 1st ballot hofers at qb for 30 seasons, during which the league was heavily afc powered & only walked away with 2 titles…

  19. “The Packers need someone with the unilateral ability to make a full and final decision regarding the Rodgers situation.”
    —————–

    They already have, you just need to actually listen. They’ve said many times, he’s not going anywhere. PERIOD.

    And if the only way to get him to perform at a MVP level is to draft a 1st-rd QB, then they need to draft a 1st-rd qb every year.

  20. We need to get the fake stock owners together and figure this out pronto.

  21. The Packers should trade him, but not because he wants to be traded.

    They should trade him because he’s 37-years-old with limited useful years left; he’s a pain in the butt; he could still fetch strong trade compensation; his value will never be higher; and he doesn’t have the mental makeup of a champion, even if he is great at throwing a football.

  22. Perhaps it’s time the NFL mandates there be an ownership group in GB.I know a lot of people will say but the way it is “Is History” The NFL mandated a name change in Washington and their name was part of history.

