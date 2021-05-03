Lions sign 13 undrafted free agents

Getty Images

Linebacker Chazz Surratt was drafted in the third round by the Vikings, but his brother never heard his name called in Cleveland.

Sage Surratt will get a shot at playing in the same division as his older brother, however. The Lions announced his signing on Monday.

Surratt caught 66 passes for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, but opted out of playing in 2020.

The Lions announced 13 total rookie free agent signings on Monday. The group also includes Notre Dame teammates Tommy Kraemer, Javon McKinley, and tight end Brock Wright.

Kraemer was a first-team All-ACC guard during his final season with the Fighting Irish, McKinley caught 53 passes for 985 yards and seven touchdowns as a wide receiver the last two seasons, and Wright caught seven passes over three years as a tight end.

The Lions also signed Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams, Virginia safety D’Angelo Amos, Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett, Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd, Ohio State tight end Jake Hausmann, Kentucky center Drake Jackson, Arkansas cornerback Jerry Jacobs, Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills, and Kansas State cornerback AJ Parker.