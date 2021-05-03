Mo Alie-Cox signs re-signs with Colts

Getty Images

The Colts have brought back all three of their restricted free agents.

Indianapolis announced on Monday that tight end Mo Alie-Cox has signed his restricted free agent tender, putting him under contract with the club for 2021. The Colts gave Alie-Cox a second-round tender, which means he’ll earn a $3.384 million salary in 2021.

Alie-Cox originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Commonwealth in 2017. He’s since appeared in 40 games with nine starts. He caught a career-high 31 passes for 394 yards with two touchdowns in 2020.

The Colts also re-signed restricted free agents wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety George Odum.