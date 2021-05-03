NFLPA to hold video conference with all new rookies today

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has several hundred new members. They’ll quickly have a chance to get acquainted with their union.

Per a league source, the NFLPA has scheduled a Zoom video conference with all agents and their rookie clients at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Union president JC Tretter and executive director DeMaurice Smith will participate.

Participation for the rookies isn’t mandatory. It will be interesting to see how many actually show up for the call.

“As you know each Club will be holding a rookie minicamp either May 7th-9th or May 14th-16th,” the email to all agents explains. “JC and De want to officially welcome the rookie class to the NFLPA, provide information about the decisions made by veteran players in regards to the voluntary offseason program, and answer any questions that they may have.”

The union has recommended that veterans stay away from the voluntary offseason program. The union surely will make the same recommendation to the rookies.

It will be a hard sell, especially for the guys taken beyond the first couple of rounds. This is their chance to make a good first impression, and the last thing they’ll be concerned about is the pandemic. However, if the rookies show up en masse, that will make it harder to keep veterans away.

Bottom line: If the ongoing boycott is going to be effective, the union needs to get the rookies on board, quickly.