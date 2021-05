Packers add seven undrafted free agents, including another receiver

Getty Images

Unlike last year, the Packers drafted a receiver in 2021. They’ve added another receiver via the undrafted free agent route.

The Packers announced that they have signed seven undrafted players, including San Jose State receiver Bailey Gaither.

They also added offensive linemen Jacob Capra, Coy Cronk, and Jon Dietzen, defensive lineman Jack Heflin, linebacker Carlo Kemp, and safety Christian Uphoff.

The Packers currently have

The Packers did not draft a quarterback. They haven’t signed one, yet. They have two on the roster: Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

The Packers currently have 11 receivers on the roster.