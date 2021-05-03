Rashad Weaver charged with assault in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

Edge rusher Rashad Weaver was drafted by the Titans in the fourth round, but the news wasn’t all good for him this weekend.

Weaver has been charged with simple assault in Pittsburgh. John McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the criminal complaint was filed last Friday.

According to the complaint, police officers found a woman lying on the ground early in the morning on April 18. She said she had been punched in the head by a man identified as Weaver after an argument in a nearby bar. Another witness said the same thing, but an officer noted no injury consistent with a punch to the head.

The complaint notes that Weaver, who went to the University of Pittsburgh, “stated to other officers on scene that he had no problem hitting a female if they needed it.”

The woman was checked by a medic at the scene and released. She told police she later went to the hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion.

A hearing in the case has been set for October 5.