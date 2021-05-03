Rashad Weaver’s attorney calls charges against his client “false and reckless”

Getty Images

The Titans said in a statement Monday they did not know about the criminal complaint filed against defensive end Rashad Weaver before they drafted him in the fourth round Saturday.

Weaver faces simple assault charges after a woman alleged Weaver punched her in the head. Police found her lying on the ground early on the morning of April 18, and while a witness corroborated the woman’s statement, an officer noted the complainant had no injury consistent with a punch to the head.

Weaver’s attorney, Dennis M. Blackwell, professed his client’s innocence in a statement.

“The allegations against my client, Rashad Weaver, are completely false and reckless,” the statement reads, via John McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Mr. Weaver takes these charges very seriously, and we look forward to clearing his good name. Without question and without hesitation, we deny Rashad punched anyone, especially a woman. We intend to conduct a full investigation of these charges, and intend to pursue all legal remedies available to Rashad.”

A hearing in the case is set for Oct. 5.