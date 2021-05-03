Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah heart condition led to draft stock falling

Getty Images

The Browns took former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah midway through the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, a big surprise given that most mock drafts had Owusu-Koramoah going somewhere in the middle of the first round. A medical issue is the reason.

Owusu-Koramoah was diagnosed with a heart issue that came up late in the draft process and was a concern for most teams, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Although he did ultimately get medical clearance to continue his football career, and the Browns decided he was worth taking, some teams may have decided the risks were too great and removed Owusu-Koramoah from their draft boards.

The Browns said they liked Owusu-Koramoah enough that they considered taking him in the first round. If he has a clean bill of health, he was a value pick in the second round.