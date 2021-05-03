Report: Panthers request permission to interview Ian Cunningham

Getty Images

The Panthers are lining up candidates to interview for their assistant General Manager job under Scott Fitterer.

The team has requested permission to interview Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for the job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Panthers also have requested permission to interview Dan Morgan, the Bills’ director of player personnel.

The Eagles promoted Cunningham to his current position during the 2019 offseason after hiring him in 2017 as the team’s director of college scouting.

Cunningham spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Ravens. In Baltimore, Cunningham worked with Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl, as well as former Eagles vice president of player personnel and current Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

Cunningham joined the Ravens as a player personnel assistant in 2008, and they promoted him to southeast area scout in 2013. In his final four seasons with the Ravens, Cunningham was primarily responsible for scouting schools in the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.