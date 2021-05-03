Seahawks are not expected to pick up Rashaad Penny’s 2022 option

Getty Images

Running back Rashaad Penny hasn’t been much of a factor for the Seahawks during his first three seasons and the team is not expected to guarantee his salary for a fifth year in Seattle.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to decline their option on Penny’s contract for the 2022 season. Doing so would guaranteed Penny $4.523 million.

Penny was the 27th pick in 2018 and ran for 419 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie. He had 65 carries for 370 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games the next year before tearing his ACL late in the season. Penny missed almost all of the 2020 season and only ran 11 times for 34 yards in three games toward the end of the season.

The Seahawks re-signed Chris Carson this offseason and also have Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas back from last season.