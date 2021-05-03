Steelers declining fifth-year option on Terrell Edmunds

Getty Images

Pittsburgh will let Terrell Edmunds hit free agency following the 2021 season.

Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are declining the safety’s $6.753 million fifth-year option.

Edmunds was the 28th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s played 47 games for Pittsburgh over the least three seasons, with 43 starts. In 2020, he picked off a pair of passes, had eight passes defensed, and recorded a sack.

Terrell’s younger brother, Tremaine, was also a first-round pick in the 2018 draft for the Bills. Buffalo has yet to announce a decision on the linebacker’s fifth-year option.