Steelers sign DeMarkus Acy, waive Corliss Waitman, Charles Jones

The Steelers officially signed defensive back DeMarkus Acy to a one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.

Acy initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the 49ers after the 2020 draft. He had two stints on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

The Steelers also announced they waived punter Corliss Waitman and tight end Charles Jones.

Waitman signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent and spent time on the team’s practice squad as a rookie. He lost his spot on the offseason roster when the Steelers drafted Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III in the seventh round.

Jones joined the Steelers’ practice squad last November. He became expendable when Pittsburgh drafted Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round.