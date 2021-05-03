Terry Bradshaw on Aaron Rodgers: “Him being upset shows me how weak he is”

The new TB12’s experiences in Tampa surely have influenced the desire of Aaron Rodgers to find a new football team. The original TB12 has some thoughts on the matter.

With him being that upset shows me how weak he is,” Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Monday in an appearance with Moose and Maggie on WFAN. “Who the hell cares who you draft? I mean, he’s a three-time MVP in the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year at number one? . . . And for him to be upset, my God, I don’t understand that. Pittsburgh drafted Mark Malone number one, Cliff Stoudt in the third or fourth round. I had them coming at me from all angles. I embraced it, because when we went to practice, I wasn’t worried about those guys. You know? They didn’t scare me a bit. So I don’t understand why he’s so upset at Green Bay. . . .

“And then if they fire the General Manager he’ll come back? Are you kidding me? Really? Aaron, that’s where this is?”

So what would Bradshaw do?

“Here’s what I’d do,” Bradshaw said. “I wouldn’t budge. Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire. You’re 38. Go ahead and retire. See you later. I mean, I’m really strong about stuff like that, and it makes him look weak. In my way of looking at it, it makes him look weak.”

Marc Malusis then asked Bradshaw whether he thought that it was an empty threat from Rodgers.

“I hadn’t thought of it like that,” Bradshaw said, “but call him on it.”

Bradshaw then said he didn’t believe it’s an empty threat, but he went back and forth on the possibility before reiterating his bottom-line belief: Call him on it.

That seems to be what the Packers will do. By retiring, Rodgers would be forced to repay $23 million in unearned signing bonus money, and he’d also lose the $6.8 million roster bonus he earned earlier in the offseason. Likewise, he’d give up the $14.7 million base salary he’s due to earn this year. That’s $44.5 million — and Jeopardy! doesn’t pay close to that amount.

Rodgers also would give up one of the remaining seasons of football that he can play before Father Time inevitably whacks Rodgers over the head with that big-ass hourglass. So that’s really the question Rodgers needs to ask himself. Is he so determined to get out of Green Bay that he’d not only give up $44.5 million, but that he also would never play football again?

