Texans, director of pro personnel part ways

Getty Images

The Texans hired a new General Manager this offseason. So it comes as no surprise that Nick Caserio is making changes post-draft.

The Texans and director of pro personnel Rob Kisiel have mutually decided to part ways, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Kisiel’s history in Houston is long. He has served two different stints with the Texans, originally arriving during the Charley Casserly era.

He took his current job in 2017.

Kisiel has served as an area scout, national scout, scouting coordinator, college scout and pro scout for the Texans.

In between his two stints with the Texans, Kisiel spent five years with the Blesto scouting service.

Kisiel began his career as a student assistant coach at Florida State, interned for the NFL management council and was a draft room coordinator for Washington after an internship with the London Monarchs.